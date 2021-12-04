Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-IMF, Argentina have common understanding, still much work to do -Georgieva

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-12-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 02:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund and Argentina have a common understanding of working together to improve the South American country's economic fundamentals, but there is still much work to do, the Fund's head, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Friday.

She highlighted "the importance of working towards a program that significantly improves the macroeconomic fundamentals of Argentina and puts Argentina on a sound path to recover from this (economic) crisis"

"We have worked so far constructively, but there is still a lot to be done," Georgieva said during the Reuters Next conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

