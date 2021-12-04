Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Google real estate exec says more workers coming in to office

The company had previously said employees could be required to come in to the office as soon as Jan. 10. Nevertheless, David Radcliffe, Google's vice president for real estate and workplace services, said many Googlers are returning to the office on their own volition.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 02:42 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Google real estate exec says more workers coming in to office
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google has seen an increasing number of employees coming in to its offices each week, particularly younger workers, the company's real estate chief said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday. On Thursday, Google indefinitely pushed back the mandated return date for employees due to concerns about the Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/us-tightens-covid-19-travel-rules-countries-race-quell-omicron-threat-2021-12-01. The company had previously said employees could be required to come in to the office as soon as Jan. 10.

Nevertheless, David Radcliffe, Google's vice president for real estate and workplace services, said many Googlers are returning to the office on their own volition. "People are actually showing voluntarily that they want to be back in the office," he said. "We're moving in the right direction."

Younger employees and those who joined Google more recently have been coming to the office at higher rates, seeking opportunities to learn from colleagues and advance their careers, Radcliffe added. Google was one of the first companies to close its offices at the onset of the pandemic last year, and real estate and human resources experts have considered it a trailblazer in office design and workplace perks for the past 20 years.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021