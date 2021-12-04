Security cover in place for 29th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition

Security arrangements are in place from Saturday afternoon in and around the city to prevent any eventuality during the 29th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid falling on December 6.

Police, with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, started checking the passengers in railway stations, airports and public places.

The Railway police too carried out checks on railway tracks. An adequate number of policemen would be deployed in sensitive areas and at places of worship in the city.

Similar checks are being carried out in the rural limits, the police said.

Police anticipate that the Hindu outfits would not observe Shourya Diwas (Day of Bravery) as they did till last year following the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. Muslim organizations and parties would observe 'Yaum-e-Gham' (day of sorrow) and take out processions and hold demonstrations at select places, they said.

Vehicle checks are being intensified on the border areas of Tamil Nadu, they added.

