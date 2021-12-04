Left Menu

Security cover in place for 29th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition

Adequate number of policemen would be deployed in sensitive areas and at places of worship in the city.Similar checks are being carried out in the rural limits, the police said.Police anticipate that the Hindu outfits would not observe Shourya Diwas Day of Bravery as they did till last year following the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:39 IST
Security cover in place for 29th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Security arrangements are in place from Saturday afternoon in and around the city to prevent any eventuality during the 29th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid falling on December 6.

Police, with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, started checking the passengers in railway stations, airports and public places.

The Railway police too carried out checks on railway tracks. An adequate number of policemen would be deployed in sensitive areas and at places of worship in the city.

Similar checks are being carried out in the rural limits, the police said.

Police anticipate that the Hindu outfits would not observe Shourya Diwas (Day of Bravery) as they did till last year following the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. Muslim organizations and parties would observe 'Yaum-e-Gham' (day of sorrow) and take out processions and hold demonstrations at select places, they said.

Vehicle checks are being intensified on the border areas of Tamil Nadu, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021