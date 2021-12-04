UP: Three killed, one hurt in accident
Three people were killed and one injured when their car rammed into a matador on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Saturday. Satyendra Kumar 29, a resident of Delhis Trilokpuri and posted in the Delhi Police as a sepoy, revenue official at Shashtri Nagar SDM office Gunjan Kumar 30 and Jitendra Kumar 43 died on the spot.
- Country:
- India
Three people were killed and one injured when their car rammed into a matador on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Saturday. The dead include a sepoy of the Delhi Police and a revenue official. Thatia SHO Prayag Narayan Bajpayee said the accident took place on Friday night. He said the car was going from Lucknow to Delhi and hit the matador from behind. Satyendra Kumar (29), a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri and posted in the Delhi Police as a sepoy, revenue official at Shashtri Nagar SDM office Gunjan Kumar (30) and Jitendra Kumar (43) died on the spot. Paramveer, a resident of Delhi's Kundli, was injured in the accident, and has been admitted to the Tirva medical college. The SHO said Jitendra and Paramveer worked in a private company. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Retrieving Pak-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) is next on agenda: Jitendra Singh
Dr Jitendra Singh launches virtual science lab for children under CSIR Jigyasa
CAT’s Srinagar bench to provide speedy relief to govt employees in service matters: Jitendra Singh
CAT’s Srinagar bench to provide speedy relief to govt employees in service matters: Jitendra Singh
Dr Jitendra Singh calls to work towards rightful place for BRICS in Global Innovation Index