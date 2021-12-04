Left Menu

Three people were killed and one injured when their car rammed into a matador on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Saturday. Satyendra Kumar 29, a resident of Delhis Trilokpuri and posted in the Delhi Police as a sepoy, revenue official at Shashtri Nagar SDM office Gunjan Kumar 30 and Jitendra Kumar 43 died on the spot.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:43 IST
UP: Three killed, one hurt in accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and one injured when their car rammed into a matador on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Saturday. The dead include a sepoy of the Delhi Police and a revenue official. Thatia SHO Prayag Narayan Bajpayee said the accident took place on Friday night. He said the car was going from Lucknow to Delhi and hit the matador from behind. Satyendra Kumar (29), a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri and posted in the Delhi Police as a sepoy, revenue official at Shashtri Nagar SDM office Gunjan Kumar (30) and Jitendra Kumar (43) died on the spot. Paramveer, a resident of Delhi's Kundli, was injured in the accident, and has been admitted to the Tirva medical college. The SHO said Jitendra and Paramveer worked in a private company. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

