CIDCO gets blanket NOC from AAI on height of buildings in Navi Mumbai airport rehabilitation area

Maharashtra's town planning authority, CIDCO, has obtained a blanket NOC from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) regarding the permissible heights for the buildings in the rehabilitation area of 2015, which it said will accelerate the development of the Navi Mumbai international airport (NMIA) rehabilitation and resettlement area. The validity of the said NOC lapsed in the year 2020. Therefore, the applicants seeking development permissions and occupancy certificates had to approach individually the AAI for getting the No Objection Certificates, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said in a release. The blanket NOC has been granted for five of the six pockets namely sector-1 (Vadghar), sector 24 (Vahal 1), Sector 25 (Vahal 2), Sector 25A (Vahal 3), and Pushpak Nagar till January to March 2024. Efforts are underway to extend the validity of remaining NOCs for the R-1 to R-5 (Vadghar 1) area, it said. “In view of the CIDCO's continuous efforts and understanding of the problems of the project-affected people, No Objection Certificates were revalidated by the Airports Authority of India for 5 out of 6 pockets. This important decision will accelerate the development of the airport rehabilitation and resettlement area,'' said Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO.

After this extension was granted, in October–November 2021, the CIDCO has granted seven development permissions and issued 34 Occupancy Certificates in R&R pockets, as per the release.

