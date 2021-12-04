MNS transport union backs demand of MSRTC merger

Hari Mali, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Rajya Parivahan Kamghar Sena, the MNS's transport workers' union, has supported the demand that the MSRTC be merged with the state government.

Employees of the cash-strapped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are on strike for more than a month over the demand of the merger.

Mali said in a memorandum submitted on Friday to a committee headed by the Maharashtra chief secretary (which is studying the employees' demands) that the call for merger was justifiable.

''Mismanagement'' by the MSRTC led to the present condition of the state-run bus service, he said.

Mali had been called to submit his views before the committee. PTI COR KRK KRK

