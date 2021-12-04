Left Menu

Goa: state-run transport corporation gets second lot of electric buses

Goas Kadamba Transport Corporation KTCL on Saturday received the second lot of electric buses fitted with features like electronically controlled air suspension, CCTV cameras, and the emergency button to ensure the safety of commuters.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off these buses during a round table to promote an electric mobility event organised by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries.These buses were supplied by the electric bus operator, Evey Trans Private Limited EVEY.

Goa's Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTCL) on Saturday received the second lot of electric buses fitted with features like electronically controlled air suspension, CCTV cameras, and the emergency button to ensure the safety of commuters.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off these buses during a round table to promote an electric mobility event organised by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries.

These buses were supplied by the electric bus operator, Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY). A company spokesman said EVEY had received the order for electric buses from KTCL in December 2020 for the supply, operation and maintenance of 50, 12-metre electric buses based on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model for 10 years. Evey Trans general manager Sandeep Raizada said, "We are happy to announce that we have completed the second lot of inspection and delivered the 12-meter electric buses to the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL). Evey Trans is already operating 30 buses in Goa. These buses will protect the rich ecology of Goa''.

The company spokesman said these air-conditioned buses will have a seating capacity of 48 plus the driver. "The electronically-controlled air suspension ensures passengers a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, an emergency button to ensure the safety of the commuters and USB Sockets for mobile charging," he said.

