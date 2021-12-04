Left Menu

Airline Swiss suspends flights to Hong Kong given quarantine rules

Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday. The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding Hong Kong was the only destination involved. Swiss would closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming services, it said.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:53 IST
Airline Swiss suspends flights to Hong Kong given quarantine rules
Swiss would closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming services, it said. Global airlines are bracing for more volatility due to the Omicron coronavirus variant that could force them to juggle schedules and destinations at short notice and rely more on domestic markets where possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

