Airline Swiss suspends flights to Hong Kong given quarantine rules
Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday. The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding Hong Kong was the only destination involved. Swiss would closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming services, it said.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday. The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding Hong Kong was the only destination involved.
Swiss would closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming services, it said. Global airlines are bracing for more volatility due to the Omicron coronavirus variant that could force them to juggle schedules and destinations at short notice and rely more on domestic markets where possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China stocks edge higher, Alibaba drags Hong Kong shares lower
Hong Kong shares down on Alibaba, losses limited by property
Hong Kong stages counter-terrorism drill
New sub-lineage of COVID's Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka; samples sent to Hong Kong lab
Hong Kong authorises Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3-17