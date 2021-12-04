Left Menu

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) partners with gram panchayats in Bokaro for climate action initiatives

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:35 IST
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) on Saturday said it has partnered with 16 villages and six gram panchayats in Bokaro to drive its numerous social and climate action initiatives that are positively impacting 20,000 lives across the state.

The company had recently signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Jharkhand government to make an overall investment of Rs 758 crore with inclusive development and growth, the company said in a statement.

These investments also include setting up a grinding unit in Bokaro with an investment of Rs 567 crore to add a capacity of 2.6 MTPA which will take the overall capacity of the unit to 6.3 MTPA.

Further under the company's sustainability objectives of reducing the carbon footprint, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) investment also includes Rs 250 crore to establish a solar power plant and Rs 8 crore to set up Material Recovery Facility and Legacy Waste-Bio Mining activity for solid waste management under Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

“As we are further investing in the East market to participate in its economic growth story, we are also taking our responsibility as a corporation seriously by placing the utmost importance to environmental protection and social impact. We are excited and look forward to partnering with the Jharkhand government to achieve our business, social and sustainability goals,” Dalmia Bharat Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

