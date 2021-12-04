Left Menu

In one month, North Western Railway collects over Rs 6.6 crore from ticketless travellers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:11 IST
In one month, North Western Railway collects over Rs 6.6 crore from ticketless travellers
The North Western Railway has collected a fine of over Rs 6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets, an official said on Saturday.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets.

A total of Rs 6,62,00,314 was collected as fine, Kiran said, adding that ''this is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years''.

