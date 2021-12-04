In one month, North Western Railway collects over Rs 6.6 crore from ticketless travellers

The North Western Railway has collected a fine of over Rs 6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets, an official said on Saturday.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets.

A total of Rs 6,62,00,314 was collected as fine, Kiran said, adding that ''this is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)