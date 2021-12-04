Left Menu

Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:18 IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,000 cr
The issue opens on December 9 and closes on December 20, the company said. The bonds are rated AA/stable by Crisil and BWR. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Saturday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a public issue of bonds that opens next week.

The base issue size of the bonds, in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), is of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The issue opens on December 9 and closes on December 20, the company said. The bonds are rated AA/stable by Crisil and BWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021