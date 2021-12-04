Left Menu

MSRTC strike continues, another 245 employees suspended

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:10 IST
MSRTC strike continues, another 245 employees suspended
Employees are on strike since October 28, demanding that the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the Maharashtra government. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Saturday suspended 245 employees and sacked ten others for taking part in the ongoing strike which has crippled the state-run bus service for over a month.

Employees are on strike since October 28, demanding that the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the Maharashtra government. As many as 9,625 employees have been suspended by the MSRTC so far and 1,990 have been sacked, it said in a statement.

Bus services from 67 depots are operational, it claimed.

The corporation on Saturday operated 1,564 bus services, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021