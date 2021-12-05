Bomb threat call at Pratapgarh railway station turns out to be hoax

Search operations were launched at the railway station here on Saturday, following a call about the presence of a bomb, which turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

A phone call was received about the presence of a bomb on train number 18206 Nautanwa-Durg Express from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh to Durg in Chhattisgarh, Pratapgarh Station Superintendent SK Yadav said.

Following this, a search operation was launched, the official said. No bomb or explosives were found, and the train left 45 minutes late due to the search operation, Yadav said.

