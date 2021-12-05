Left Menu

Bomb threat call at Pratapgarh railway station turns out to be hoax

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 05-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 00:07 IST
Bomb threat call at Pratapgarh railway station turns out to be hoax
  • Country:
  • India

Search operations were launched at the railway station here on Saturday, following a call about the presence of a bomb, which turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

A phone call was received about the presence of a bomb on train number 18206 Nautanwa-Durg Express from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh to Durg in Chhattisgarh, Pratapgarh Station Superintendent SK Yadav said.

Following this, a search operation was launched, the official said. No bomb or explosives were found, and the train left 45 minutes late due to the search operation, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021