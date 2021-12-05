5 killed, 20 injured in 2 road accidents in MP

Five people were killed and 20 others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and Panna districts, police said on Sunday. In Rajgarh, a brother-sister duo and another girl died on the spot on Saturday night when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on National Highway-52, Khilchipur police station in-charge Pradip Golia said. A case was registered against the truck driver and the vehicle was seized, the police said.

In Panna, two persons were killed and at least 20 other people injured when their tractor-trolley overturned near Kishangarh village on Saturday evening, district Collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra said. The victims were returning to their village Bhupatpura from Jatashankar Dham in neighbouring Chhatarpur district, the police said.

The deceased included a woman and the tractor driver, they said. Three persons were seriously injured in the accident and referred to the Rewa Medical College for further treatment, Mishra said.

