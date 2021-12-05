IIM Calcutta introduces Executive Programme in Business & Corporate Laws

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has introduced an Executive Programme in Business and Corporate Laws for working professionals who have an active interest in understanding the legal aspects of business, especially in today's dynamic times. Commenting on how the Business and Corporate Law Programme will help working professionals and entrepreneurs, Programme Director Professor R. Rajesh Babu said on Sunday the programme shall address the different facets of business and its operations. ''The course will include a strategic understanding of the legal environment to improve a firm's competitive advantage, leveraging regulatory framework in designing strategies to differentiate in a dynamic and disruptive environment, minimise organisational and financial risks and other aspects,'' Babu explained.

He said having a reasonable understanding of the regulatory framework will help the manager/executive in designing the strategies and counter-strategies for competitive advantage.

Another programme Director Professor V. K. Unni said, ''The programme will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the legal environment in which the business, both national and international, operates. The programme shall address the different facets of business and its operation including - setting-up of business operations, raising capital - public offers, private placement, liability, external commercial borrowings, private equity / venture capital investments, capital and forex market regulations, strategic management of IPRs, dispute resolution through arbitration, etc." The programme has been designed keeping in mind the learning requirements of corporate managers, management consultants, corporate secretarial professionals, corporate legal professionals, risk management, corporate planning and strategy professionals, legal counsels, CA & CS professionals as well as entrepreneurs.

The programme concludes with a 3 day Campus Session (subject to Covid guidelines) which will give IIM Calcutta MDP Executive Education Alumni Status, an institute spokesman said.

