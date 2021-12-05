Left Menu

5 pilgrims killed in car crash in AP

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five pilgrims, including an infant, were killed and three others seriously hurt after their speeding car crashed into a road divider at Ithepalli near here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying 8 people from Vijayanagaram district crashed into the divider and flipped onto the other side of the road before it caught fire.

The passers-by doused the flames and pulled the victims out of the car.

However, five people died on the spot and three others were admitted to a hospital here with injuries.

