5 pilgrims killed in car crash in AP
- Country:
- India
Five pilgrims, including an infant, were killed and three others seriously hurt after their speeding car crashed into a road divider at Ithepalli near here on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying 8 people from Vijayanagaram district crashed into the divider and flipped onto the other side of the road before it caught fire.
The passers-by doused the flames and pulled the victims out of the car.
However, five people died on the spot and three others were admitted to a hospital here with injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ithepalli