5 pilgrims killed in car crash in AP

Five pilgrims, including an infant, were killed and three others seriously hurt after their speeding car crashed into a road divider at Ithepalli near here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying 8 people from Vijayanagaram district crashed into the divider and flipped onto the other side of the road before it caught fire.

The passers-by doused the flames and pulled the victims out of the car.

However, five people died on the spot and three others were admitted to a hospital here with injuries.

