5 pilgrims killed in car crash in AP

Five pilgrims, including an infant, were killed and three others seriously hurt after their speeding car crashed into a road divider at Ithepalli near here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying 8 people from Vijayanagaram district crashed into the divider and flipped onto the other side of the road before it caught fire.

The passers-by doused the flames and pulled the victims out of the car.

However, five people died on the spot and three others were admitted to a hospital here with injuries.

It is not immediately known whether the pilgrims were on their way to Tirumala hills, the abode of Lord Venkateswara or returning from the temple as all belongings and other papers related to their identities were completely destroyed in the blaze after the car caught fire, police said adding efforts are on to establish their identities.

