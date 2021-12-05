Left Menu

Delhi-NCR: Air quality panel forms 40 flying squads to monitor compliance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:39 IST
Delhi-NCR: Air quality panel forms 40 flying squads to monitor compliance
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has constituted 40 flying squads to inspect and monitor the compliance of the panel's directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a statement said on Sunday.

The CAQM had constituted a five-member ''Enforcement Task Force'' (ETF) on Thursday to monitor and supervise the implementation of its directions through inspection teams or flying squads.

Twelve inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, while four teams have been deputed in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Rajasthan, the statement said.

The ETF has been holding exhaustive review meetings with the 40 flying squads. These teams have been inspecting industrial units, construction and demolition sites, commercial and residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc. and reporting to the commission daily, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021