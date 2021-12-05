RS lost 52.30% of scheduled sitting time during first week of winter session: Secretariat

The Rajya Sabha lost 52.30 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing winter session on account of disruptions and forced adjournments, the RS secretariat said.

The productivity of the House during the last week has been 47.70 per cent of the scheduled time, officials said, adding that with the House sitting for 33 minutes beyond the scheduled time last Thursday, the overall productivity for the first week against the scheduled time improved to 49.70 per cent.

The best productivity of 100 per cent was reported on Friday and 95 per cent on the previous day last week, showing signs of return of the House to normal functioning, the secretariat said in a statement.

Rajya Sabha had taken up the Private Members' Business for the full scheduled time of two-and-a-half hours Friday last, doing so after one year, nine months and 24 days, and after 66 sittings.

The last time it happened was on February 7, 2020 during the budget session, the 251st session of the House, the officials said.

The Private Members' Business was not scheduled during the 252nd session, the first full session held under Covid protocol. It was dispensed with during the 252nd session to take up other business. No business could be transacted during the 254th session on Fridays, meant for Private Members' Business due to disruptions, they added.

On Friday last week, 22 Private Members' Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha and one was discussed. Introduction of one such Bill seeking to amend the Preamble of the Constitution was put on hold.

During the first week of the current winter session, two bills -- the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Dam Safety Bills -- were passed by the House. A total of 27 Zero Hour and 15 Special Mentions were made in the House, the data compiled by the secretariat said.

Twenty-three of the listed 67 starred questions were orally answered and eight listed questions had to be deleted further to suspension members who raised those questions.

On Friday last week, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu discussed with some opposition leaders and ministers their views on suspension of 12 members of the House in the wake of the demand of the opposition for the revocation of the decision.

