Left Menu

Fire rages on cargo ship carrying timber off Sweden

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) said it had sent two helicopters, while several other authorities and organisations, including the Coast Guard, were also fighting the fire. The ship's cargo, timber, had caught fire on Saturday, and while the ship itself was not burning, the fire was difficult to extinguish, MSB said in a statement.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:02 IST
Fire rages on cargo ship carrying timber off Sweden
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A fire on a cargo ship carrying timber off Gothenburg on Sweden's west coast was still not under control on Sunday after more than 24 hours, authorities said. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) said it had sent two helicopters, while several other authorities and organisations, including the Coast Guard, were also fighting the fire.

The ship's cargo, timber, had caught fire on Saturday, and while the ship itself was not burning, the fire was difficult to extinguish, MSB said in a statement. "The ship contains large amounts of fuel and MSB has started preparations to be able to support with resources in case of a potential leak," it said.

The crew of 17 people had not been evacuated from the ship, news agency TT reported. It gave the name of the vessel as the Almirante Storni which, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, sails under the Liberian flag. "We can't say the fire is under control, but at least it has not spread", a Coast Guard spokesperson told TT, adding the work could continue for several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021