Left Menu

IT dept detects black income of Rs 100 crore after raids on Kolkata group

These shell entities were found to have routed back their unaccounted money in the guise of share capitalunsecured loan into books of account.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 11:49 IST
IT dept detects black income of Rs 100 crore after raids on Kolkata group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of about Rs 100 crore after it recently raided a Kolkata-based group engaged in manufacture of TMT bars and construction material, the CBDT said on Monday.

The searches were carried out on December 1 at over 20 premises linked to the unidentified group in West Bengal and Odisha.

A number of ''incriminating'' evidences in the form of documents and digital data demonstrating high-value unaccounted cash payments, unaccounted cash purchase and sales, suppression of production, etc. have been seized, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The policy-making body of the income tax department said preliminary analysis of these evidences found that many paper or shell companies are run by the group to provide accommodation entries (bogus entries) to its flagship concerns. ''These shell entities were found to have routed back their unaccounted money in the guise of share capital/unsecured loan into books of account. ''Such modus operandi has been admitted by one of the key persons of the group,'' it claimed.

The CBDT said Rs 75 lakh cash and jewellery valued at Rs 2.26 crore was seized while some bank lockers were put under restraint.

''The search action, so far, has led to the detection of total unaccounted income of around Rs 100 crore,'' the CBDT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021