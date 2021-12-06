Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Karnataka Bank for financing solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 13:17 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Karnataka Bank for financing solutions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has partnered with Karnataka Bank to finance its vehicles across cities and towns in India.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka Bank, following which the bank will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire range of vehicles sold by TKM. The finance options at competitive interest rates will be available to customers, including those covered under priority sector schemes, for purchasing Toyota vehicles for private and commercial use, TKM said in a statement.

''To meet the growing demand and improve the sales experience of our customers in both metros as well as smaller markets, we are looking to further expand the reach of Toyota products across the country with a sharp focus on rural markets,'' TKM Vice President (VP), Strategic Business Unit R Venkatakrishnan said.

With this collaboration, he said, ''We have focused on designing innovative schemes to suit the customer needs while also providing ease of finance. Along with our partner, Karnataka Bank, we hope to build on our respective strengths to create the best solutions for our customers''.

Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO Mahabaleshwara M S said this partnership will offer a quick and seamless experience of our digital car loan product to the customers, who are desiring to own products from TKM. ''Karnataka Bank offers car loans through our extensive branch network with an indigenously developed end to end digital platform for existing as well as new customers, enabled with simplified and faster processing capabilities,'' Mahabaleshwara added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021