Three killed as car hits motorcycle
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:07 IST
Three people were killed when a car hit their motorcycle in the Baldirai area here on Monday, police said.
Vinod Nishad (20), Pusha Devi (36) and Arti (8) died on the spot. Two others -- Vinod's wife Chanda and two-year-old daughter Nancy -- were injured in the incident, they said.
All five were riding on the motorcycle, they added.
The car also fell into a ditch after it hit the two-wheeler, police said.
Station House Officer of Baldirai Prabhakant Tiwari said the bodies have been sent for postmortem A hunt is on for the car driver, who fled the scene of the accident.
