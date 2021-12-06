Left Menu

Most of India's USD 1.1 trn growth in next 11-yr can come from yet to be invented digital businesses: Report

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:09 IST
Most of India's USD 1.1 trn growth in next 11-yr can come from yet to be invented digital businesses: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Most of India's USD 1.1 trillion in total economic growth in the next 11 years can come from ancillary digital asset-related businesses that are yet to be invented, according to a report released here on Monday.

In 2013, the market capitalisation of the digital asset market was approximately USD 1.5 billion. The report, released by US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Crosstower, suggests that today, the market capitalisation is at nearly USD 3 trillion.

While the USISPF is a top India-centric American business advocacy group, CrossTower is one of the world's fastest and leading crypto and digital asset exchanges.

According to the report, most of India's USD 1.1 trillion in the total economic growth in the next 11 years can come from ancillary digital asset-related businesses that are yet to be invented.

The report shows how India can leverage the digital asset opportunity by adopting Web 3.0 and why blockchain technology is self-sufficient for digitising India's financial ecosystem.

"India is poised for growth to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Digital assets are expected to have tremendous potential in the next 11 years across countries, due to their rapid adoption. They are expected to help India achieve the GDP of USD 5 trillion economy," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said.

Kapil Rathi, co-founder and CEO of CrossTower, said data shows that Indians tend to be natural visionaries and with Web 3.0, India has the opportunity to harness its core resources -- its technologically savvy youth -- to be a global leader in digital assets and Web 3.0.

"With the right policies and regulatory framework, India's regulators can bring safety, combined with hope and prosperity to India," he said.

The report noted that the adoption rate of digital assets (as reflected by accounts opened on centralised cryptocurrency exchanges) is growing nearly twice as fast as that of the Internet.

It took the Internet approximately 7.5 years to go from around 100 million users to one billion users. The same growth at cryptocurrency exchanges will take about four years, it said.

"Web 3.0 can drive USD 1.1 trillion economic growth for India over these 11 years, but only with the right policies and regulatory framework. The global financial services market is estimated to be over USD 22 trillion in 2021 and will grow to over USD 28 trillion by 2025," the report said.

"From digital art to ticket sales, music, collectables, luxury items and gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could transform the way people interact day-to-day. While still nascent, NFTs are projected to emerge into a market of USD 1 trillion or more," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021