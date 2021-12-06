Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:58 IST
India has 4th largest foreign exchange reserves in world: MoS finance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India currently has the fourth largest foreign exchange reserves in the world, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Lok Sabha on Monday.

As of November 19, 2021, he said the forex reserve stood at USD 640.4 billion.

Replying to another question, he said the details of the holders of P-Notes/ offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) as well as beneficial owners of holders of ODIs, identified in terms of Rule 9 of the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005, are reported to Sebi on a monthly basis by ODI issuing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Further, ODIs issuing FPIs are required to maintain with them at all times the KYC documents regarding ODI subscribers and make them available to Sebi on demand, he said.

In reply to another question, Chaudhary said the total excise duty, including cesses collected from petroleum products, during the past seven financial years (2014-15 to 2020-21) stood at about Rs. 16.7 lakh crore.

''The total central excise duty on unbranded petrol was Rs 9.2 per liter in 2013-14, while that on unbranded diesel was Rs 3.46 per liter. At present, the total central excise duty on unbranded petrol is Rs 27.9 per liter and that on unbranded diesel is Rs 21.80 per liter,'' he said.

The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the prevalent fiscal situation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

