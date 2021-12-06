Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Left Menu

Orange, France's largest telecoms operator, and Britain's Vodafone discussed a merger of equals between mid-2020 and early 2021 but then abandoned the project due to French opposition, BFM TV reported, quoting sources. The French state, which owns 23% of Orange, was wary of losing some control and seeing the headquarters of the new company move to London, BFM said, adding that the two firms might still be discussing a smaller scale alliance.

Orange declined to comment on the report. Vodafone and the French Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A merger between Orange and Vodafone would have created Europe's biggest telecom operator with 85 billion euros ($96 billion) of revenues, BFM said.

Martin Vial, head of the French state shareholding agency APE, said this year that France could make changes to its stake in telecoms company Orange in the medium term. Orange finance chief Ramon Fernandez told the Morgan Stanley TMT conference last month that France would "inevitably" see the number of telecom operators fall from four to three, adding that recent take-private deals by two of them, Iliad and Altice, could improve conditions for a merger.

