Air India owes Rs 2,350 crore to AAI, SpiceJet Rs 185 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Air India and SpiceJet have outstanding dues of Rs 2,350 crore and Rs 185 crore respectively to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

''Some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues,'' Singh said in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues according to its credit policy, he mentioned.

Charging penal interest, encashment of security deposits along resorting to legal action were other measures available with the AAI to carry out the recovery of dues, he noted.

The AAI owns 125-odd airports across the country. Airlines have to regularly pay various charges such as landing charges and parking charges to the AAI to operate aircraft from its airports.

The minister said the outstanding dues of Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, and Go Air (now called Go First) up to September 2021 was Rs 2,350 crore, Rs 109 crore, Rs 185 crore, and Rs 56 crore, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

