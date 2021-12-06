Inox Green Energy Services to raise Rs 500 cr via IPO

Inox Wind on Monday said the board of its arm Inox Green Energy Services Ltd has approved fund raising of Rs 500 crore through an initial public offering of its equity shares.

The board of Inox Green Energy Services Limited (earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited) (“IGESL”) in its meeting held on Monday has approved fund raising by way of an initial public offer comprising of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and/or an offer of sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company, a BSE filing stated.

The company, as a shareholder, shall consider and finalise its participation in the aforesaid proposed offer of IGESL, it stated.

