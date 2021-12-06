Pandemic Affecting Everything Except Bitcoin

In reality, the covid-19 virus has yet to affect the lives of American citizens in any way. There has been no news of widespread infection, no rumors of people dying, and no adoption of quarantine measures.

However, the steady decline in the financial market is mainly due to the news that implies that market conditions across the globe are getting worse. However, the trend of the market in the future is likely to be determined by actual information based on profits and revenues. It is undeniable that the incoming epidemic is intricately interconnected with the stock market. Good news on the virus front means better days for the market.

Impact of the pandemic on the business

Despite Trump minimizing the fatality of the lethal covid-19 to a flu outbreak, that might not be actually true. While the lethality of Ebola is far more than the coronavirus, there are other factors at play too.

For instance - the people suffering from covid-19 can move around and transmit it. It can assist in the mass spreadage of the disease. This is actually bad from a financial perspective.

Now, the most appropriate solution for containing any type of pandemic is social distancing. It is an excellent way to maintain public health. But, it can have a disastrous effect on the economy. Social distancing actually corroborates to huge loss to restaurants, hotels, movie halls, concerts, etc. Now, some businesses can take the short-term hit and then re-open. However, for others, it might be the end of their hard-established ventures.

For instance, if the cinema halls are closed for days, the possible revenue for all these days is not going to be recovered in any way. It can ultimately cause issues to the companies that have to deal with debts and other fixed costs.

The supply chain could be severely affected!

Now that the news of the failed containment situation of the Hubei province is out there, there is a high chance that the international supply chain might get affected.

Most of the global brands have numerous processing units in different parts of the world. As such, the wide spreadage of the pandemic can cause severe disruption of the smooth supply chain. Having such intrinsic supply chains increases the chances of failure. It can have a direct impact on the value of the stocks in the financial market.

Nowadays, the establishment of such complex international supply chains has been a major milestone. Modern trade now involves the shipping of different components from various parts of the world. Then, the assemblage of a particular product occurs. It is true that these developments have enhanced the efficiency in the manufacturing aspect, but it has inevitably made the global economy more vulnerable.

Possibilities of crisis in the developing countries

As of now, covid-19 has primarily spread to China, Japan, Iran, Singapore, and South Korea. However, these countries have different economic statuses. The financial aspect has greatly impacted the dealing of the virus. For instance, China is a middle-income country but has substantially better hospital infrastructure. Thus, they have been able to deal with the virus in a much more effective way.

Now, in contrast, Iran is a developing country. It has a weak economy along with poor infrastructure. As a result, the nation has been unable to stop the spreadage of the virus, resulting in mass infections and numerous deaths.

In the case of Singapore, it is a significantly developed county with established institutions. The nation has managed to handle the coronavirus with much tact. It has been successful in containing it without large-scale deaths or mass hysteria.

All of this information and data points to a terrifying aspect. Developing countries such as India, Central America, etc., are at risk of mass mortality due o the lack of health infrastructure. The availability of medical devices such as respirators, etc., can significantly lower down the death rate.

The global financial market and its impact on the investors

It might come off as a huge surprise, but almost 80% of the stock market is in possession of only about 10% of the entire global population. It summarily means that any increase or decrease in the stock value is unlikely to impact you too much.

Even if you have shares in the market and are an accomplished trader, you will likely just have to bear the decline and wait for the uprise. If you are yet to make any tradings, then whatever is happening right now is not of any immediate significance to you.

However, this does not mean that the declining rate of stock values is a good thing. It can eventually lead to the laying off of employees by organizations, which can cause more economic crises. Immediate action from the Federal Reserve, including the notion of decreasing the interest rates, is a strong move to boost the economy.

Final words

One of the most intriguing aspects of the financial market is that it is forward-looking. In layman's terms, the price of stocks declines due to a number of factors. Out of these, future possibilities and rumors play a great role. The stock market is exceedingly volatile and exhibits an overall herding style. It sometimes leads to an unexpected crash.

Till now, the covid-19 has not reached the pandemic stage. However, the chances of it happening are likely plausible. Unless there are vaccines available and tight plans to prevent its spreadage, chances are, it is going to affect the stock market. However, with effective steps from the administration and lots of luck, the current forecast of the poor economic situation can be avoided.

