Left Menu

Renault to cut fewer jobs than initially planned by 2024

there has been a readjustment of the 2022-2024 plan's targets", a Renault spokesperson told Reuters, confirming the 1,700 figure reported by Les Echos. Those cuts come on top of 4,600 positions Renault announced in 2020 it would cut as part of a cost reductions to stem losses. The Renault spokesperson said the 2022-2024 plan still aimed to hire 2,500 new people in different positions. ($1 = 0.8852 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:57 IST
Renault to cut fewer jobs than initially planned by 2024
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

French carmaker Renault said on Monday it had revised down its forecast for engineering and support jobs cuts in France between 2022 and 2024 to 1,700 from the 2,000 job losses previously expected.

Renault, 15% owned by the French government, said in September it would start talks with unions on plans to cut up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in France as it shifts into electric vehicles and hires for different posts. "Given the increase of the number of people departing the company on a voluntary basis ... there has been a readjustment of the 2022-2024 plan's targets", a Renault spokesperson told Reuters, confirming the 1,700 figure reported by Les Echos.

Those cuts come on top of 4,600 positions Renault announced in 2020 it would cut as part of a cost reductions to stem losses. Renault said last months it was close to reaching its target of cutting fixed costs by 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by the end of 2021, a year ahead of schedule. The aim is to reach 3 billion euros in cost cuts by 2025.

A union representative told Reuters the new jobs cuts figure put forward by Renault's management in its 2022-2024 plan would be submitted by unions to their members in two weeks time. The Renault spokesperson said the 2022-2024 plan still aimed to hire 2,500 new people in different positions.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021