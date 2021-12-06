ITC Hotels and CII joins hand for job oriented international hospitality training

ITC Hotels and industry body CII on Monday announced a tie-up for skill development in Indian hospitality sector in collaboration with a swiss training partner.

An 18-month Vocational Education & Training (VET) Professional Diploma programme by the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) Education Group of Switzerland will be delivered at four ITC Hotels across the country.

The present association will accommodate 200 students who have cleared Higher Secondary with 50 per cent marks in English but the pocket pinch for a student will be Rs 3 lakh (including tax it will be about Rs 3.54 lakh). The training will be in three streams of ‘Culinary’, ‘Food & Beverage Service’ and ‘Rooms.’ ''CII had tied up with EHL. First batch across four luxury properties including ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal(Kolkata), ITC Maratha (Mumbai) and ITC Grand Chola (Chennai). It is difficult to speak of paycheck for the students after the successful training but it will be in excess of Rs 25,000 a month depending upon skill of the student,'' CII executive director Sougata Roy Choudhury said.

ITC Hotels, VP (Talent Management) Nilesh Mitra said, ''We have an excellent faculty for this programme. At ITC Hotels, we consistently upgrade the training skill set and integrate new learnings to the modules. Our faculty at each ITC Hotel has been trained and certified by EHL and CII. …The programme will enable us to strengthen our talent pipeline as we continue to expand our presence in the country. We intend to add more hotels to this programme in 2022.” ''The current demand-supply gap of trained workforce in the Indian hospitality sector is at a shortfall of about 80 per cent. Hospitality employers find the workforce being supplied below the industry's high expectations. There is a definite need in India for globally recognized vocational training that can create a pool of talented hospitality professionals,'' Roy Choudhury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)