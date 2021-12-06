Poland to announce further pandemic curbs this week - PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his government would present a new package of pandemic restrictions this week in response to the new Omicron coronavirus variant and was considering how to handle the approaching Christmas holidays.

At the end of November Poland banned flights to seven African countries, extended the quarantine period for some travelers, and reduced limits on numbers allowed into public venues such as restaurants, amid concerns over the new variant.

