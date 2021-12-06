Team in search of lost Chardham trek routes returns

An expert team that had set off in search of the lost trek routes to Chardham returned here on Monday after traversing a distance of 1,200 km on foot in 43 days. The combined team of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and an organization called "Trek the Himalayas" had embarked on the journey in search of the lost trek routes to the Himalayan temples on October 25. On their return here, the team members, including mountaineering experts, SDRF personnel, and UTDB representatives, shared their experiences with Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana who congratulated them for completing the arduous trek despite the vagaries of the weather. The exploration was part of the state government's efforts to revive the old trek routes to Chardham which fell into abeyance after national highways leading to the temples came into being and full-fledged transport services became available to pilgrims.

