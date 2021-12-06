Left Menu

Sterlite Power, ESDS Software get Sebi's go-ahead to float IPOs

In Sebi parlance, issuance of observations letter implies its go-ahead for the IPO.Going by the draft papers, Sterlite Power Transmission is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore through an initial share-sale.The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 220 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:03 IST
Sterlite Power, ESDS Software get Sebi's go-ahead to float IPOs
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power Transmission and cloud services and data centre firm ESDS Software Solution have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial share sales.

The two companies had filed their preliminary IPO (initial public offering) documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) during August and September.

Sterlite Power Transmission and ESDS Software Solution obtained observation letter from Sebi on December 2 and December 3, respectively, data uploaded on Sebi website showed on Monday. In Sebi parlance, issuance of observations letter implies its go-ahead for the IPO.

Going by the draft papers, Sterlite Power Transmission is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore through an initial share-sale.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 220 crore. If such placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used for payment of certain borrowings availed by the company and its arm Khargone Transmission Limited (KTL).

Sterlite Power is promoted by Agarwal and Twin Star Overseas. The electricity transmission infrastructure firm, part of Vedanta group, has two business lines -- global infrastructure and solutions. The IPO of ESDS Software Solution consists of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 322 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 2.15 crore equity shares by investor shareholders and a member of the promoter group.

The OFS comprises sale of up to 1.68 crore equity shares by South Asia Growth Fund II LP, up to 42.31 lakh equity shares by GEF ESDS Partners LLC, up to 4 lakh equity shares by Sarla Prakashchandra Somani and up to 34,000 equity shares by South Asia EBT Trust.

The Nashik-based firm may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 60 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

According to merchant banking sources, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch Rs 1,200-1,300-crore.

Proceeds from fresh issuance will be used to purchase cloud computing equipment for the company's data centres, long-term working capital requirements as well as repay or prepay some of the term loans and general corporate purposes.

The equity shares of both companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021