Minsk to target EU, UK air carriers after sanctions on Belarusian air industry
- Country:
- Russia
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Monday said Minsk would retaliate to sanctions on its aviation industry with similar measures against air carriers from the European Union and the United Kingdom. The EU sanctioned Belarusian state-run airline Belavia last week, accusing it of flying in migrants as a tactic to destabilise European states, punitive measures that were coordinated with Washington.
The ministry also said it would ban imports of certain goods from countries that impose anti-Belarus sanctions, without giving further details on the goods in question.
