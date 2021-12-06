Left Menu

Ashok Leyland inks pact with Bank of Baroda for vehicle financing

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has tied up with public sector lender Bank of Baroda for vehicle finance. The bank will finance Ashok Leylands customer for purchase of vehicles as well as provide any other financial services required by them, Bank of Baroda Genaral Manager and Zonal Head Chennai Zone S Rengarajan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:26 IST
Ashok Leyland inks pact with Bank of Baroda for vehicle financing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has tied up with public sector lender Bank of Baroda for vehicle finance. The company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Baroda to enter into a strategic financing partnership for a period of three years.

Under this partnership, Bank of Baroda will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland, it added.

"Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Bank of Baroda that has over 45,000 touchpoints across 19 countries spread over 5 continents, and hence comes with good banking infrastructure that would help Ashok Leyland service its customers by offering customized solutions that cater to their needs,'' Ashok Leyland Whole Time Director and CFO Gopal Mahadevan stated.

Ashok Leyland currently offers a comprehensive range of trucks and buses catering to an entire gamut of day-to-day commercial vehicle needs - from intercity light commercial vehicles to 49-tonne long-haul trucks and a wide range of buses.

''This tie-up opens up multiple opportunities for both institutions. The bank will finance Ashok Leyland's customers for the purchase of vehicles as well as provide any other financial services required by them,'' Bank of Baroda General Manager and Zonal Head Chennai Zone S Rengarajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021