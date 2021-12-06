Left Menu

06-12-2021
Soren lays foundation stone for Rs 567 crore Dalmia Cement unit in Bokaro
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged industrial houses to fulfil their commitment in utilising land for setting up units and not to leave it vacant as it was linked to the hopes and aspirations of development.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the second unit (Unit-2) of Dalmia Bharat Cement Plant at Balidih, Bokaro to be built at a cost of Rs 567 crore, Soren said attracting investment and creating huge employment was one of the topmost priority of the state for all-round development.

''If the government gives land to industrial houses, then they should use it for setting up industries. Don't leave it vacant or allow it to be encroached. It is poor farmers, the needy and the others who give their land with great expectations so that they can get employment opportunities and be empowered,'' he said.

Nothing is impossible if you have a positive attitude and a strong will, he said, adding that under the new industrial policy it is priority of the government that maximum capital investment should be done in the state.

Referring to Bokaro Steel Plant of the PSU Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the CM said it was once the largest factory in Asia but the situation now has changed. He said the government was ready to restore its reputation.

The existing Dalmia Bharat Cement Plant in the state that has a production capacity of 3.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) will reach a production capacity of 6.2 MTPA once the new unit is commissioned.

''For this the company will invest Rs 567 crore. Under the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy- 2021, an MoU was signed between Dalmia Cement India Limited and the Industries Department in the Investors Summit held in the presence of Soren in New Delhi in August this year for the establishment of a cement plant,'' a statement from the state government said.

The state government has provided 16 acres of land to the company for expansion of Dalmia Bharat Cement Plant.

The cement maker had expressed commitment in this regard during the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 in New Delhi on August 28, launched by the chief minister.

The second unit of the plant is scheduled to be completed in a year's span.

Eyeing to attract big-ticket investments and make Jharkhand a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles, among others, the chief minister had earlier offered sops and facilities to mega industrial players including Tatas, Vedanta, SAIL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki.

