Left Menu

Greta Electric Scooters announces expansion plans; aims 50 touchpoints in tier-II cities this fiscal

The recent opening of a showroom in Leh, Ladakh, was one step in the direction, Greta Electric Scooters said in a statement.For FY22, plans are afoot for presence in key tier-II cities, with over 50 touchpoints, it added.Greta Electric Scooters founder and Managing Director Raj Mehta said, Our intention is to reach as many people as possible with our initiatives. Stating that the focus on dealer expansion is in cities where scooters are one of the main modes of transportation, he said,We believe we will change how people commute daily.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:03 IST
Greta Electric Scooters announces expansion plans; aims 50 touchpoints in tier-II cities this fiscal
  • Country:
  • India

Greta Electric Scooters, a wholly-owned arm of Raj Electromotives Pvt Ltd, on Monday announced network expansion plans targetting over 50 touchpoints in key tier-II cities in the ongoing financial year.

In the first phase, the company intends to reach cities where self-owned two-wheelers form the backbone of commute rather than public transport. The recent opening of a showroom in Leh, Ladakh, was one step in the direction, Greta Electric Scooters said in a statement.

''For FY22, plans are afoot for presence in key tier-II cities, with over 50 touchpoints,'' it added.

Greta Electric Scooters founder and Managing Director Raj Mehta said, ''Our intention is to reach as many people as possible with our initiatives.'' Stating that the focus on dealer expansion is in cities where scooters are one of the main modes of transportation, he said,''We believe we will change how people commute daily. This dealership expansion is a step in that direction for us.'' PTI RKL HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021