Left Menu

GSS Infotech's Board okays Polimeraas acquisition

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:51 IST
GSS Infotech's Board okays Polimeraas acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

GSS Infotech limited on Monday said its Board of Directors approved the 100 per cent acquisition of ''farm to store'' company Polimeraas, with a combination of stock and cash.

A press release from GSS Infotech said Polimeraas is valued at Rs 250 crore.

The merger of Polimeraas Agros with GSS Infotech will be through a scheme transaction subject to the approval of the shareholders, stock exchanges and regulatory authorities, it said.

Speaking about the merger, Bhargav Marepally CEO of GSS Infotech said ''GSS has always been focused not just growth but on strategic growth opportunities that take advantage of a changing business environment. B2C e-commerce opportunities leveraging core technology strength has always been an integral part of GSS's inorganic growth strategy to drive growth.'' The acquisition is clearly the most logical step to take bearing in mind the explosive growth that GSS is going to see for e commerce especially for online and hyper local fulfillment, he further said.

Polimeraas is a highly valuable brand in procurement, distribution and sale of Agricultural products, fully processed and semi-processed food and other home consumables based out of the city. It operates with 75 stores across two locations Hyderabad and Bangalore with an average footfall of 21,000 per store per month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021