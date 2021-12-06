CIIL, Koo app team up to promote fair use of language

Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) has signed a pact with microblogging platform Koo's holding company, Bombinate Technologies, for a collaboration that aims to curb misuse and abuse of social media and promote fair use of language.

CIIL, which was established by the government to coordinate the development of Indian languages, will work jointly with the Koo app to strengthen its content moderation policies and help users stay safe and secure online, according to a statement.

The collaboration will work towards safeguarding users from online abuse, bullying, and threats, and build a transparent and conducive ecosystem.

''Through the collaboration, CIIL will create a corpus of expressions including words, phrases, abbreviations, and acronyms that are considered offensive or sensitive across 22 languages...In turn, the Koo app will share relevant data to create the corpus and provide technological support to build interfaces that will host the corpus for public access,'' the statement added.

The long-term collaboration is geared towards developing responsible use of Indian languages on social media.

The initiative aims to develop dictionaries of words and expressions in Indian languages that are considered offensive, disrespectful or derogatory, enabling efficient content moderation in these languages.

''As an inclusive platform for self-expression in native Indian languages, the Koo app currently offers its innovative features across nine languages, and will soon expand to cover all the 22 official Indian languages,'' it said.

Through this collaboration with CIIL, the Koo app will develop a deep and nuanced understanding of the logic, grammar, and context of words that are used in native languages, especially on social media, while parallelly helping identify offensive terms and phrases that can lead to discord and online bullying.

This understanding will enhance the content moderation practice at the micro-blogging platform and assist users to curate more engaging content in their respective languages, the statement noted.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Koo App said as a social media platform that enables Indians to engage and connect across multiple languages, ''we seek to empower our users by enhancing the ecosystem such that online misuse and abuse is curbed in an effective manner''.

''We want our users to leverage the platform to converse with people across linguistic cultures, meaningfully. We are pleased to partner with the reputed Central Institute of Indian Languages to build this corpus, and to make the interconnected world much safer, trustworthy and reliable for internet users,'' Radhakrishna added.

