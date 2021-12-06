Drunk driving; four die in two road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): Four persons including a couple died in two separate road accidents here on Monday when they were hit by two four-wheelers including a high-end car driven allegedly by drunk drivers, police said.

Two persons, aged 23 and 29, working at a private hospital died on the spot when a ''speeding'' high-end car knocked them down while they were crossing a road in Banjara Hills in the early hours of Monday, a police official said adding a businessman, who was driving the car allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was later taken into custody in connection with the accident. In another accident, a 37-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife died after the two-wheeler they were travelling was hit by a four-wheeler near Gandipet, police said.

''Both the man and his wife after completing their bank work were returning home on a scooter in the wrong route when a four-wheeler hit them resulting in bleeding injuries to the couple and they were shifted to a private hospital but the duty doctors declared them brought dead,'' another police official said. The driver of the four-wheeler was driving the vehicle in drunken state when the incident happened and he has been taken into custody, the official added. Separate cases were registered.

