Left Menu

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 9.78 times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:32 IST
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 9.78 times
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, received 9.78 times subscription by the closing day on Monday.

The Rs 660-crore IPO received bids for 8,29,21,509 shares against 84,75,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 7.76 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.50 times.

The initial public offer of up to 12,000,000 equity shares had a price range of Rs 530-550 per share.

The company had on Wednesday raised Rs 194 crore from anchor investors.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

Equirus Capital, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi Advisors were the book running lead managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021