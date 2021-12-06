Left Menu

EU to consider easing Omicron travel curbs on southern Africa - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:38 IST
European Union health ministers will discuss on Tuesday whether to adjust travel restrictions imposed by member states on southern African countries in response to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-06/eu-to-consider-easing-omicron-travel-curbs-on-southern-africa?srnd=markets-vp&sref=SCAzRb9t on Monday.

EU ministers may agree on the need for a PCR test for vaccinated third-country nationals from that region, which could allow some travel bans to be eased or lifted within a week, the report added, citing a diplomat familiar with the matter.

