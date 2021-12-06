Left Menu

Soren inaugurates 4 pvt textile units; hands over job letters to 2,000

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:46 IST
Efforts are on to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the state and create jobs by bringing investments here, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday while inaugurating four textile units.

He also distributed appointment letters to some 2,000 persons who got employment in the industrial units related to textile.

''For almost one and a half years, the activities in our state including the country and the world have come to a standstill... It was the priority of the state government that as soon as the lockdown is over, a better framework should be made in relation to how to connect more and more people with employment,'' Soren said.

He inaugurated four textile units - Kishore Exports, The West Band, Shree Ganpati Creation and Valencia Apparel, based in Ormanjhi (Kulhi).

Of the 2,000 people who got employment in total 9 textile industry units including the four inaugurated on Monday, 95 per cent hail from Jharkhand and 80 per cent are women, a statement from the state government said.

It said the government will ensure that 10,000 people get employment in textile sector in the coming six months.

Soren said there is no dearth of talented youth and women in the state and the government is committed to provide a dignified life to them.

He said it is the policy of the state government to ensure that 75 per cent of the manpower in various industrial institutions working in Jharkhand should be from the state.

The CM said the state government is moving ahead with a better action plan for women empowerment.

Women who received appointment letters also include those who were working in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala before the lockdown, the statement said, adding that the state government had assured them of employment in their villages or districts.

Soren said that under the better textile policy, in the coming six months, 10,000 people working in the textile sector will get employment and all preparations have been made for it.

