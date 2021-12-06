Left Menu

Food processing min okays 60 applications under PLI scheme

The scheme will help create 2.5 lakh jobs, boost exports and ensure availability of a wider range of value-added products for consumers.The ministry had invited expressions of interest EOI proposals for availing incentives under the PLI scheme for food processing industries with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:53 IST
Food processing min okays 60 applications under PLI scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The food processing ministry on Monday said it has approved 60 applications of investment proposals by packaged food companies, including Amul, ITC, HUL, Britannia Industries, Parle Agro, Tata Consumer Products and Nestle India seeking benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

In March this year, the Union Cabinet approved a PLI scheme for the food processing sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. The scheme will help create 2.5 lakh jobs, boost exports and ensure availability of a wider range of value-added products for consumers.

The ministry had invited expressions of interest (EOI)/ proposals for availing incentives under the PLI scheme for food processing industries with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. The last date for submission of proposals was June 24, 2021.

''In response to the EOI, the ministry had received a total of 91 applications under Category 1. The approval committee under the chairmanship of the minister, FPI (food processing industries) has accorded approval to 60 applicants under Category 1,'' the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the list furnished by the ministry, as many as 12 applications have been approved in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook segment.

They are Britannia Industries, Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Parle Biscuits Pvt Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, ITC Ltd, Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd, Anmol Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Prataap Snacks Ltd.

In fruits and vegetables segment, 18 applications have been approved.

They include Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd, Mtr Foods Private Ltd, Mccain Foods India Pvt Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Keventer Agro Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Fieldfresh Foods Pvt Ltd, Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Emami Agrotech Ltd.

In Marine, 11 proposals have been approved, including of Falcon Marine Exports Ltd, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd and ITC Ltd.

As many as four proposals have been approved in mozzarella cheese segment -- Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) and Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd and Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021