Left Menu

SEC requests KMC to hold special COVID-19 vaccination camps from Dec 12-17

The West Bengal State Election Commission SEC on Monday requested the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC to organise special COVID-19 vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters in all the 144 wards from December 12 to 17 to ensure that people remain safe during the upcoming civic polls scheduled here on December 19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:01 IST
SEC requests KMC to hold special COVID-19 vaccination camps from Dec 12-17
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday requested the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to organise special COVID-19 vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters in all the 144 wards from December 12 to 17 to ensure that people remain safe during the upcoming civic polls scheduled here on December 19. The KMC has agreed to provide all infrastructural and logistic support along with manpower needed for such camps, the poll panel said in a statement on Monday. ''The continuous effort of the SEC to enforce various COVID-19 protocols, the Commission issued broad guidelines with respect to key activities to the conduct of the election to the KMC. To further accelerate the activities the SEC has requested the KMC to organise vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters. Any voter can walk into such camps to be organised by the KMC at its urban primary health centre,'' it said.

Necessary publicity will be done by the KMC as well as the district municipal election officer and District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas to inform the voters of the special facilities for vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021