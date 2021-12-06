SEC requests KMC to hold special COVID-19 vaccination camps from Dec 12-17

The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday requested the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to organise special COVID-19 vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters in all the 144 wards from December 12 to 17 to ensure that people remain safe during the upcoming civic polls scheduled here on December 19. The KMC has agreed to provide all infrastructural and logistic support along with manpower needed for such camps, the poll panel said in a statement on Monday. ''The continuous effort of the SEC to enforce various COVID-19 protocols, the Commission issued broad guidelines with respect to key activities to the conduct of the election to the KMC. To further accelerate the activities the SEC has requested the KMC to organise vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters. Any voter can walk into such camps to be organised by the KMC at its urban primary health centre,'' it said.

Necessary publicity will be done by the KMC as well as the district municipal election officer and District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas to inform the voters of the special facilities for vaccination.

