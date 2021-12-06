Left Menu

VW settles power struggle, Diess to remain CEO - company source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:49 IST
The dispute between Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess and the carmaker's powerful works council seems to have been resolved, with Diess most likely keeping his job, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

"It is going in the direction that the dispute will be settled and Diess will remain CEO, the source said.

As part of the solution found through protracted negotiations, VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter will become a member of the management board and Diess will focus on strategy, the source said.

