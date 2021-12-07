PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK jobs boom poses inflation risk, Bank of England official warns https://on.ft.com/3y2hqSr - UK's biggest care home chain paid 4.8 million pounds to owners while requesting state aid https://on.ft.com/2ZZLOjA

- UK business investment expected to rebound strongly in 2022 https://on.ft.com/3EHRs8Y Overview

- The thriving labour market of UK poses risks for the future path of inflation, even if the surge in global goods prices is likely to subside, a senior Bank of England official said on Monday. - HC-One, the UK's biggest care home chain, paid out at least 4.8 million pounds ($6.36 million) to its owners last year while it received funding from the government to support it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Business investment in Britain is expected to recover strongly in 2022 because of a generous government tax incentive and its need to upgrade assets that have been ignored as a result of uncertainties related to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.7543 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

