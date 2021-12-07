PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 7
Headlines - UK jobs boom poses inflation risk, Bank of England official warns https://on.ft.com/3y2hqSr - UK's biggest care home chain paid 4.8 million pounds to owners while requesting state aid https://on.ft.com/2ZZLOjA - UK business investment expected to rebound strongly in 2022 https://on.ft.com/3EHRs8Y Overview - The thriving labour market of UK poses risks for the future path of inflation, even if the surge in global goods prices is likely to subside, a senior Bank of England official said on Monday.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK jobs boom poses inflation risk, Bank of England official warns https://on.ft.com/3y2hqSr - UK's biggest care home chain paid 4.8 million pounds to owners while requesting state aid https://on.ft.com/2ZZLOjA
- UK business investment expected to rebound strongly in 2022 https://on.ft.com/3EHRs8Y Overview
- The thriving labour market of UK poses risks for the future path of inflation, even if the surge in global goods prices is likely to subside, a senior Bank of England official said on Monday. - HC-One, the UK's biggest care home chain, paid out at least 4.8 million pounds ($6.36 million) to its owners last year while it received funding from the government to support it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Business investment in Britain is expected to recover strongly in 2022 because of a generous government tax incentive and its need to upgrade assets that have been ignored as a result of uncertainties related to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.7543 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)