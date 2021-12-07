Left Menu

New Zealand won't send diplomats to Beijing Olympics, citing COVID-19

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 07-12-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 06:45 IST
New Zealand won't send diplomats to Beijing Olympics, citing COVID-19
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand will not be sending diplomatic representatives at a ministerial level to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday, citing COVID-19 as the reason.

"We've already made clear that we won't be there at a ministerial level," Robertson told state broadcaster TVNZ.

"There was a range of factors but mostly to do with COVID, and the fact that the logistics of travel and so on around COVID are not conducive to that kind of trip," he said, adding that this was communicated to China in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021