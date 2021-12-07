Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Nifty up by 135 points

Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 451.21 points and Nifty up by 135.20 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 09:38 IST
Equity indices open in green, Nifty up by 135 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 451.21 points and Nifty up by 135.20 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 451.21 points or 0.80 per cent at 57198.35 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17047.50 at 9.20 am, up by 135.20 points or 0.80 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metal and realty, while the healthcare sector is trading low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021